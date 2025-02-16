Q1 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Decreased by Zacks Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

HAL opened at $26.16 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Halliburton by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 759,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 560,229 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after buying an additional 360,523 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,184,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $249,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

