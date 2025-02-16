Q1 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics Cut by Zacks Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

