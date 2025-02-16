Q2 Earnings Estimate for GlobalFoundries Issued By Wedbush

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlobalFoundries’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GFS. UBS Group cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of GFS opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1,935.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 120,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 167.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

