Q2 EPS Estimates for General Motors Lifted by Zacks Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

GM stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.1% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

