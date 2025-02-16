Q3 Earnings Forecast for SAGE Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.