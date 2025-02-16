Q3 Earnings Forecast for SAGE Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%.
Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
