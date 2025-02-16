Q3 EPS Estimates for Ispire Technology Cut by Roth Capital

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ispire Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst N. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

ISPR opened at $4.36 on Friday. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Ispire Technology ( NASDAQ:ISPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ispire Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

