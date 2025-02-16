QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $39.60. 159,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 898,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $249,886.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886.86. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 229,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,256,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 274,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

