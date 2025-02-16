Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 164,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 339.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 978,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. This trade represents a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $69.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

