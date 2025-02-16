Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,888.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

