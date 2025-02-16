Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. JANA Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 3,690,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

