Raymond James Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $600.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $527.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $482.72 and a 1-year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,705,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,663,000 after buying an additional 506,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,515,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,936,000 after buying an additional 334,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,898,000 after buying an additional 191,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,562,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,005,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.