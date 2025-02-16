Raymond James Estimates Barrick Gold’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.17.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

ABX stock opened at C$25.43 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 85,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total transaction of C$61,215.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.