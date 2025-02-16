Raymond James Lowers Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$292.90.

IFC stock opened at C$288.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$263.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$260.77. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$216.62 and a 1-year high of C$294.35. The stock has a market cap of C$51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total value of C$120,028.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,892. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

