Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDDT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Get Reddit alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Reddit

Reddit Stock Down 4.2 %

Reddit stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. Analysts predict that Reddit will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,083,012.24. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,797,782.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,642,377.21. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,357 shares of company stock valued at $39,357,388 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after acquiring an additional 913,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $494,861,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,154,000 after buying an additional 1,923,109 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after buying an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.