Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDDT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. Reddit has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $4,270,957.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,635,015.41. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,083,012.24. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,357 shares of company stock valued at $39,357,388 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth $2,557,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Reddit by 60.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Reddit in the third quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

