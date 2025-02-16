Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.24. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 610,114 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 197,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

