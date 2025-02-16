ReNew Energy Global (RNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $20.22 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 2.0 %

RNW opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

