ReNew Energy Global (RNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $20.22 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 2.0 %
RNW opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
