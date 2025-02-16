Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Down 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,975 ($37.44) and last traded at GBX 3,249.18 ($40.90). Approximately 613,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 142,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,580 ($45.06).

Renishaw Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,389.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,392.09.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renishaw had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.