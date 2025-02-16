Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

INTC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

