Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Q1 Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $18.73 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.96.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.26. Biogen has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,561,238,000 after buying an additional 70,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after buying an additional 248,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,709,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after buying an additional 2,648,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,569,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.