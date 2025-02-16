Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Organigram Q3 Earnings

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Organigram Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Organigram has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Organigram by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 149,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Organigram by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Organigram in the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Organigram by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Organigram by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

