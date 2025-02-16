Research Analysts Offer Predictions for QIPT Q2 Earnings

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $2.97 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $127.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quipt Home Medical news, VP Patrick Dennis Gamble purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $98,139.65. The trade was a 73.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

