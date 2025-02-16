Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arvinas Q1 Earnings

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Arvinas Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.88. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arvinas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Arvinas by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 147.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

