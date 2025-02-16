Research Analysts Set Expectations for HASI Q1 Earnings

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 59.56%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HASI. Bank of America began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

