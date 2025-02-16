Research Analysts Set Expectations for IMAX FY2024 Earnings

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. IMAX has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

In other IMAX news, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $75,462.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,814.16. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,669.50. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,176 shares of company stock worth $1,662,110. 24.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $6,322,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

