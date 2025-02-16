Research Analysts Set Expectations for Onestream Q1 Earnings

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onestream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onestream’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onestream’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Onestream alerts:

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05.

OS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onestream

Onestream Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. Onestream has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,709,787 shares of company stock valued at $231,177,930 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onestream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.