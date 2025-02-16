Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QSR. CIBC decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 28.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. This trade represents a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at $45,161,169. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,308,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.