Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) versus Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Head to Head Comparison

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 1 7 3 0 2.18 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 138.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 29.10% 3.26% 2.19% Global Self Storage 25.47% 6.55% 4.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Global Self Storage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $936.41 million 9.59 $238.02 million $1.21 33.38 Global Self Storage $12.19 million 4.77 $2.94 million $0.27 19.11

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

