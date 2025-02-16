Rezolute’s (RZLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,361. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter worth $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
