Robert W. Baird Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $145.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.