Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

