Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOOD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.07.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,834,531.64. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125.73. The trade was a 98.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

