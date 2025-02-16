Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 99,324,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 51,854,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 13.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
