Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCI.B. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

RCI.B opened at C$39.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$37.97 and a 12-month high of C$62.05.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

