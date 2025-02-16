Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 16,845,010 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $2,271,987.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,374.98. The trade was a 19.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,160,670 shares of company stock valued at $25,306,474. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,827.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

