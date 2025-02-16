Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $104.96 and last traded at $100.28, with a volume of 3451680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 126.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after purchasing an additional 856,401 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 864,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 589,610 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

