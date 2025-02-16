Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 11.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were up 11.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $104.96 and last traded at $96.62. Approximately 11,150,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 3,432,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.

The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $2,198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

