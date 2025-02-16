Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight Rating

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock worth $7,911,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 4,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

