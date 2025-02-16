Roth Capital Estimates Insperity’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Insperity in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Up 1.5 %

Insperity stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. Insperity has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Insperity by 26.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.