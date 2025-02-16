Roth Capital Expects Increased Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 114.9% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,660,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,684,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,180,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 826,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

