Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Genasys Q2 Earnings

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 132.16% and a negative return on equity of 104.49%.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Genasys news, Director William H. Dodd purchased 16,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,266.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,771.35. This trade represents a 38.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth about $17,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 194,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Genasys by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

