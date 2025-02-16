Roth Capital Lifts Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

EXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $105.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.