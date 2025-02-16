Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

eGain Price Performance

eGain stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts expect that eGain will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of eGain by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eGain in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

