Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Price Target to C$3.00

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

About NanoXplore

GRA opened at C$2.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$399.21 million, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.96.

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

