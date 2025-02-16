Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Upwork Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 19,816 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $299,816.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,847.07. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,360 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $91,709.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,974.62. This trade represents a 35.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,203 shares of company stock worth $3,042,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 133.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Upwork by 40.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $8,369,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Upwork by 2,216.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 481,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

