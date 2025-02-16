Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $590.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $460.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $607.32. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

