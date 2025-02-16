Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

