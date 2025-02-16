Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 6778707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

SOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sable Offshore by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

