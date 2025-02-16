Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Creative Planning grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,544,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,177,000 after acquiring an additional 92,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 128,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

