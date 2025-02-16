Sageworth Trust Co Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $279.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

